3 Angels players who made the Opening Day roster but shouldn't have a long leash
3) LA Angels reliever Jaime Barria shouldn't have a long leash
Jaime Barria had a 2.61 ERA in 35 appearances last season for the Angels. When starting pitchers were pulled early or the Angels were getting blown out late, Barria was there to eat innings and he did a really nice job on the surface. A 2.61 ERA is nothing to scoff at. The problem is, I think that result had a ton of luck involved.
Barria had his 2.67 ERA but had a 4.11 xERA and 4.39 FIP. Opponents had just a .230 BAbip against Barria which is 70 points lower than league average. Considering the fact that Barria struck out just 6.1 batters per nine last season and 6.8/9 in his career, Barria will have a lot of trouble if these batted balls result in hits. With Barria ranking in the ninth percentile in barrel rate last season according to baseball savant, it's very possible that this happens.
Barria has his uses as a guy who can give the Angels a bunch of innings in relief, but Andrew Wantz can get more than three outs in an outing as well and he's much better than Barria in my eyes. Also, this rotation shouldn't require too many long Jaime Barria outings as it's one of the better staffs in baseball.
It's possible Barria lasts the season because of his low ERA in 2022 and the fact that he's out of options, but I think he should be on a relatively short leash.