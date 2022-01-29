3 LA Angels prospects who should be on your radar in 2022
The LA Angels have a disappointing farm system, but have a chance to develop a few really nice prospects that we do have.
All three of these guys may either be on the field at the Big League level at some point, or for even extended time potentially in 2022. One of them already has.
If the Halos can develop these three, the franchise's future will be in much better hands moving forward. Keep an eye out for these three guys who have sky-high potential.
No. 3 LA Angels prospect who should be on your radar in 2022: Brendon Davis
The LA Angels could very well not end up bringing Brendon Davis up this season, but there is a chance. Shortstop is one of the biggest holes on our roster, and we don't really have a long-term plan for the position right now.
The ideal situation is to be able to develop somebody in-house. Davis can 100% be that guy. He's peaking at the right time.
He played some Triple-A ball last year (31 games), and ended up raking. In Triple-A Salt Lake last year, he hit .333/.409/.641 (1.050 OPS), with EIGHT homers, EIGHT doubles, TWO triples, 25 runs, and 25 RBIs. To put up those offensive numbers in a player's first taste of Triple-A action is massive, and needs to be talked about more.
He can also play third base, and left field. The Angels battled MANY injuries last season, and depth that can play multiple spots is going to be important.