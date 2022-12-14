3 LA Angels That Can Win Comeback Player of The Year
3) Angels player that can win comeback player of the year: Griffin Canning
It was not too long ago when Angels fans were excited about the call-up Griffin Canning when he was one of the top prospects in the team's system. Since he made his much-anticipated debut, he put up an ERA+ of 101,114, and 80 along with a Gold Glove in 2020 which has shown that he has great potential. However, a nagging back injury sidelined him for all of last season and made him a question mark for 2023 on whether he can repeat his performances from his previous seasons.
In another article from Sports Illustrated, Perry Minasian also spoke about Canning being back in 2023 stating "He's on his throwing program and I think we all would be pretty excited to see a healthy Griffin Canning," Minasian said. "He's really talented. He's had some pretty good years, so he'd be a welcome addition." Canning would be on the outside looking in as the Angels seem to have their rotation already filling out, but he could definitely fight his way into the rotation if he puts up good numbers again in the near future.