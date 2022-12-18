LA Angels: 3 likely 2023 Opening Day roster complaints many fans will have
2) LA Angels fans will not be happy with at least one member of the bullpen
Bullpens are very hard to predict. Someone could have an excellent spring who you felt was on the bubble but still not make the team. Someone could make the team only because he's out of options or is owed a lot of money, not because he's good enough to make the team. In a bullpen that consists of eight or nine guys, it's understandable for fans to be upset with at least one decision the team made.
The Angels have addressed their bullpen by signing Carlos Estevez. He should fill a hole that was in the back end of the bullpen but ideally he wouldn't be the only addition.
There's still more time left this offseason, and I do expect another bullpen addition, but most of the appealing names who were available are now signed.
Either way, there will be a reliever decision at least some part of the fan base is not happy about. Plenty of relievers are on the roster bubble already, so if and when your reliever doesn't make it, complaints will follow.