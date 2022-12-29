3 major awards Angels players have a chance to win in 2023
3) The Angels can have a Rookie of the Year winner
The Angels made a trade at the deadline sending Brandon Marsh to the Phillies in exchange for Logan O'Hoppe. While it hurt to see Marsh move and perform much better at the plate wearing another uniform, we should all be excited to watch Logan O'Hoppe play.
O'Hoppe should have the inside track at the starting catcher job. If he struggles in Spring Training or if the Angels determine for whatever reason that he's not ready then he should go to AAA but assuming this doesn't happen, he should get the bulk of the catching work. If/when that happens, expect good things. Especially at the plate.
O'Hoppe is the top Angels prospect and the 64th-best prospect in the game according to MLB.com. That top prospect status is there because of his bat.
O'Hoppe slashed .283/.416/.544 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI in just 104 games played in AA this past season. He hit 26 home runs in 360 at-bats! He has enormous power and has shown to have a great ability to get on base. Of course, AA is nowhere near as difficult as MLB pitching, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Let's say O'Hoppe has an .800 OPS with 20+ home runs, would he not be right in the middle of Rookie of the Year conversations? It's obviously hard to predict because of the fact that he has just 14 career MLB at-bats but if he hits like he's supposed to hit, I could definitely see him taking home the Rookie of the Year.