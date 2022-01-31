3 massive mistakes the LA Angels have already made this offseason
The LA Angels' offseason is far from over, but many teams have seemed to secure a nice head start on the club since the winter began.
Many fans, including myself, would have appreciated if the Halos stayed aggressive like they were at the very beginning of the offseason by signing Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Loup. It's not over, but there were some major missed opportunities that the team let slip away.
The three biggest mistakes all revolve around a specific position we've all been calling for, and calling out for it for the last eight offseasons.
No. 3 mistake the LA Angels have already made this offseason: Not signing Justin Verlander
The LA Angels were expected by many to be one of the top teams in contention for Justin Verlander. They were also one of the teams that attended Verlander's early offseason workout, where he looked back.
Verlander ended up re-signing with the Astros on a one-year/$25 million deal. The deal comes with a player option for 2023 at the same price if he pitches 130 or more innings in 2022. That's an ideal situation for a team like the Angels who needs starting pitching bad, and it's certainly not good that he's going to be back with a division rival.
After all, Verlander's going to be healthy by the time the season starts, and if there's anyone who a team can trust to bounce back from the type of injury he faced, it's the former AL MVP and two-time AL Cy Young winner.