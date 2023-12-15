3 middle-of-the-order bats the Angels need to sign this off-season to replace Ohtani
The Angels have to upgrade their offense.
With the departure of Shohei Ohtani, the LA Angels lack some star power in their lineup and will have to find ways to supplement it this off-season. When Ohtani was with the team, he was limited to only the designated hitters' role which limited the role itself for other players that needed a break from the field. Here are 3 hitters that the team could look to pursue that could help fill the obvious void.
1) Cody Bellinger
Bellinger has seemingly found his way back to stardom after an impressive season with the Cubs before testing free agency once again. During his time in Chicago, Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with a highly regarded OPS+ of 133. The one thing that has impressed me the most however is his time on the field, when dealing with any injury, he is capable of playing near a full 162 which is something the Angels desperately need.
He is also a client of Scott Boras, the Angels already have a pair of players in their system represented by Boras in Jo Adell and Anthony Rendon. While Rendon has struggled during his time with the Angels and the jury still being out on Adell, a productive Bellinger could repair any damage to the relationship of Angels owner Arte Moreno and Scott Boras.
Bellinger’s versatility to play the outfield and first base could already make him a great asset to the Angels as you can move him around unlike Ohtani. The team does not need another bat that locks himself into the Designated Hitter position in the lineup and Bellinger is not that. He can help provide rest to anyone in the outfield as well as help mentor rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel.