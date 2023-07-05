3 MLB Draft prospects the Angels should look out for
Don't be surprised if the Angels select one of these players in the MLB Draft
The 2023 MLB draft is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Angels will have the 11th pick in the draft due to the first draft lottery in MLB history. Additionally, the team's pick is worth around $5 million with the team's bonus pool, how much the team can spend, is around $8 million.
With that said, there are a lot of options the Angels can move toward when it comes to deciding who to take in the first round. Former top pick Zach Neto has already proven his worth by already being in the big leagues as the team looks to continue to add to its talent.
1) LA Angels draft target: Jacob Wilson
With no one ever knowing for certain where players will end up, taking a shot at a young shortstop that has great hitting ability that is from California could be a dream come true. While the Angels have a solid player in Neto for the foreseeable future, you never draft on what the MLB team needs.
According to MLB.com, all Wilson does is hit and get on base with an outstanding 1.004 OPS in 2022. His scouting report reads "He might be one of the better pure hitters in the class, who consistently finds the barrel and struck out just seven times in 275 plate appearances as a sophomore."
His only knock is that he doesn't hit for power as The Athletic's Keith Law writes "He's got a skinny frame that offers little projection. He doesn't drive the ball at all or hit it hard, and his launch angle is barely over zero degrees." While this might be concerning, his ability to hit isn't going anywhere and if he rises to the big leagues, he can move around the diamond.