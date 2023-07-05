3 MLB Draft prospects the Angels should look out for
Don't be surprised if the Angels select one of these players in the MLB Draft
2) LA Angels draft target: Brayden Taylor
Staying within the infield, Brayden Taylor is another infielder that can show promise with his power and his ability to play the hot corner of third base. His swing reminds me a little of Zach Neto from the left side, but his leg kick isn't as high, his ability to hit the long ball is what really is interesting.
It does sound like he is less consistent than Wilson for contact, but MLB.com writes "Using a sweet left-handed swing and fine bat-to-ball skills, Taylor makes repeated contact to all fields. He's not afraid to work deep counts and controls the strike zone well. Though he has sacrificed some batting average while looking to pull and drive more balls this spring, he demonstrated increased power."
To add to the hype, Keith Law writes "He's just an average runner but savvy on the bases, with a perfect 23 for 23 on the bases his last two years at TCU. He's a solid average defender at third with a 55 or 60 arm" Although the Angels have Rendon at the position for a while, Taylor could find his way to third base given some time or move within the infield as he has some experience everywhere.