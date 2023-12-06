3 more former Angels players to reunite with Luis Garcia in Anaheim
Can we see some other former Angels come back to Anaheim after Luis Garcia did?
The Los Angeles Angels made their biggest signing of the offseason thus far, inking Luis Garcia to a one-year deal. It's nothing flashy, but Garcia does make a subpar bullpen a bit better. There's a whole lot more work to be done, but it's a good start.
What makes Garcia an interesting signing, outside of the fact that he's a solid middle reliever, is the fact that he was once an Angel. Garcia spent the 2019 season with the Angels and pitched decently, posting a 4.35 ERA in 64 appearances and 62 innings pitched. He walked the ballpark, but wasn't the worst middle reliever the Angels have ever had.
With the Angels bringing Garcia back to Anaheim, the question has to be asked. Will any other former Angels be joining him? These three make some sense.
1) Matt Moore
Matt Moore was one bright light in what turned out to be another bad Angels bullpen. He did miss some time due to injury, but when healthy, he was their most consistent reliever. He wasn't quite as good as Carlos Estevez in the first half, but he didn't collapse in the second half like the Angels closer did.
Whether or not Moore considers the Angels after they waived him in August when they were out of it remains to be seen, but as he was last season, he'd be an excellent fit in their 2024 bullpen.
Moore was their primary left-handed option out of the 'pen, and was often used in the eighth inning ahead of Estevez. Everyone remembers the Estevez save streak, but Moore recorded 20 consecutive holds before blowing his first save. He was as reliable as any late-game left-handed reliever in the game.
The Angels did sign Adam Kolarek to add a lefty to the bullpen, but he shouldn't be anywhere near high-leverage moments. Moore is battle tested, and has done it in this Angels uniform before. It can even be argued that he'd be the best option at closer ahead of Estevez. Regardless, Moore is a player the Angels absolutely should be considering if he's open to returning.