3 more former Angels players to reunite with Luis Garcia in Anaheim
Can we see some other former Angels come back to Anaheim after Luis Garcia did?
3) Mike Ford
Matt Moore and Michael Lorenzen both had at least some success in an Angels uniform, but Mike Ford didn't do much with his opportunity to play. He was signed to a minor league deal in August of 2022 and played a lot down the stretch, but had just a .667 OPS in his 99 plate appearances. For a player who provides next to no value in the field, that's obviously not good enough.
Ford went to the Mariners last offseason and only played in 83 MLB games, but when given the opportunity, he played as well as he ever has in the majors. The 31-year-old slashed .228/.323/.475 with 16 home runs and 34 RBI in his 251 plate appearances. Ford had a 122 OPS+, and helped Seattle rebound after a poor first half.
While he doesn't have a lengthy track record, Ford does make sense as a player the Angels could platoon at the DH position. No, he doesn't make much sense if Ohtani returns, but if Shohei leaves, the DH spot is wide open and Ford can fill that void for cheap. He wouldn't be an exciting addition nor should he be their top focus, but Ford does make some sense for that role, assuming he can hit the way he did in 2023.
Signing him would allow the Angels to pour more resources into their pitching, which is what this team desperately needs. Again, shouldn't be the first choice, but isn't the worst choice either.