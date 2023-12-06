3 more former Angels players to reunite with Luis Garcia in Anaheim
Can we see some other former Angels come back to Anaheim after Luis Garcia did?
2) Michael Lorenzen
The Angels gave Michael Lorenzen the chance to re-establish himself as a starting pitcher ahead of the 2022 season. He missed time due to injury, but when healthy, he was a solid back end of the rotation arm for the Halos. The right-hander had a 4.24 ERA in his 18 starts and 97.2 innings of work.
Lorenzen expressed interest in returning to Anaheim last offseason and the Angels had an opening in their rotation, but the team opted to let him go to Detroit and really regretted that decision.
Lorenzen was an all-star for the first time as he pitched wonderfully for the Tigers, but his season went downhill after a trade deadline deal which sent him to the Phillies. Lorenzen's tenure in Philadelphia got off to a magical start as he twirled a no-hitter in his second start with his new team, but he struggled after to the point where he was moved to the bullpen and was a non-factor in the postseason.
Despite his late-season struggles, the Angels should look into bringing Lorenzen back to fortify the back end of their rotation. You can never have enough starting pitching, and it's very possible this right-hander will only be looking for another one-year deal. He pitched well enough to earn another shot with the Angels in 2022, and it'd be a worthwhile gamble hoping he can revert back to his 2023 first half form.