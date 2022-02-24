3 most legendary LA Angels Left Fielders of all-time
The No. 2 most legendary LA Angels left fielder of all-time: Brian Downing
Brian Downing played multiple positions with the team. He was a catcher in his first two seasons here, including the best offensive season by an LA Angels catcher in 1979. By 1982 he was a regular in left field.
In his 13 seasons with the Angels, Downing batted .271/.372/.441 with 222 homers, 282 doubles and 846 RBIs. He hit 106 homers as a left fielder, which is the second-most in franchise history.
The kid from La Mirada with wire rimmed glasses was a core offensive contributor to three Western Division titles for the Angels, but he hit just .197 with one homer and eight RBIs in 16 postseason games.
When he left the club after the 1990 season, he held the franchise record for just about every offensive category. His 38 bWAR is fourth-highest in club history among position players. He was inducted into the club Hall of Fame in 2009.