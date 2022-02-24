3 most legendary LA Angels Left Fielders of all-time
The No. 1 most legendary LA Angels left fielder of all-time: Garrett Anderson
Garrett Anderson's smooth left-handed swing resulted in the only LA Angels player with 2,000 hits with the club.
Anderson possesses numerous club records, including the most hits (2,368), total bases (3,743), doubles (489), RBIs (1,292) and runs scored (1,024).
His eight grand slams are also the most in franchise history, as are his 10 RBIs in a single game against the Yankees on Aug. 21, 2007. He also set a club record by recording an RBI in 12 straight games in 2007.
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was the one player in all of Major League Baseball to have more hits than Garrett Anderson in the ten year period from 1995 - 2005 with 1,936 hits. Over that same period Garret had 1,924 hits (only 12 fewer) and his power numbers are much more impressive.
He received MVP votes in 2001, 2002 and 2003, including a fourth-place finish in 2002. He was an All-Star in 2002, 2003 and 2005 and won Silver Slugger Awards in 2002 and 2003, when he led the American League in doubles for two consecutive years. In 2003, he won both the Home Run Derby and was the MVP of the All-Star Game.
Anderson played a key role in leading the Angels to their World Series title in 2002, hitting a combined .300 with two homers, four doubles and 13 RBIs in 16 postseason games that year.
He played in eight postseason series with the Angels, batting .245 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 36 games.
He was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016. The Angels hope that Jo Adell will become the left fielder of the future, and be inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame himself. He certainly has the tools to be added to this list one day.