3 moves the Angels must make after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers
The Angels must be aggressive after losing Shohei Ohtani.
3) Continue to improve the bullpen
The Angels have made several bullpen additions this offseason, but none of them can be considered big signings. Luis Garcia, Adam Cimber, and Adam Kolarek all have their positives, but are nothing more than middle relievers at best. The Angels had a subpar bullpen once again in 2023, and need to change that if they want to compete in 2024.
Carlos Estevez is set to play a key role out of the bullpen for the Angels, and the Angels hope youngsters such as Jose Soriano, Ben Joyce, and Sam Bachman take steps forward, but there isn't much else to get excited about.
Josh Hader is the marquee reliever available. He'd certainly transform this bullpen, but would come at a costly price. If the Angels opt to shoot a bit lower, they'd still do quite well with arms like Matt Moore and David Robertson.
The Angels should be trying to shorten games with a subpar rotation and an average lineup. Adding big-time relievers helps them consistently do that. Relievers can be volatile which could be a reason to not pursue a guy like Hader who will require many years and a lot of money, but there's no excuse to not be on relievers who can be productive on shorter-term deals.