3 musts for the Angels to take a step forward in 2024
A lot has to go right for the Angels to take meaningful steps in 2024.
3) LA Angels players must find a way to stay healthy
Health wound up playing a huge role once again for this Angels team this past season. It's not the only reason they finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs once again, but the injuries certainly did wind up hurting this team.
Of the players who began the season on the Angels' 26-man roster, only Reid Detmers and Carlos Estevez wound up lasting the entire year with the team. Two out of 26. Some players were sent down and DFA'd, but a vast majority of the 26 players spent at least some time on the Injured List. That's a major issue.
For the Angels to have success in 2024, they're going to need Mike Trout to find a way to play a lot of games. 150+ feels unrealistic, but can he get to the 119 games he played in 2022 at least? He's played in 100 games once in the last four seasons. Can Anthony Rendon play in more than 60 games for the first time as an Angel? Hopes are low, but they're going to need him to do something too.
Perry Minasian did his best to go out and get as much depth as possible, but there's only so much he can do when literally everyone misses time. The Angels ended this season with 11 guys on the 60-day IL. That's not even including guys like Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, and C.J. Cron who were hurt.
Depth is important, but depth isn't meant to carry you through an entire season. The players who are expected to contribute have to find a way to stay healthy to avoid another majorly disappointing season.