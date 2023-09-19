3 nightmare spots Mike Trout could end up in a trade
Any of these destinations would be brutal.
2) The LA Angels seeing Mike Trout win in a Boston Red Sox uniform would be a hard pill to swallow
The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting position. They just fired their General Manager after a disappointing season, and seem to be gearing up to potentially compete in 2024. What better way for Boston's new GM to introduce himself to their passionate fan base than by acquiring Mike Trout?
This would likely require the Angels to eat a decent amount of money as Red Sox ownership has been pretty cheap in recent years for their standards, but with only Jarren Duran pencilled into Boston's outfield long-term and only four playes locked in under contract after 2025, the Red Sox could realistically fit him into their long-term plans.
The Angels have a ton of history in the postseason with the Red Sox, losing against them three times in the ALDS in the last 20 years alone, and the 1986 ALCS defeat is one most older Angels fans still haven't gotten over.
These two teams haven't been rivals recently with the Angels lacking much success, but still, watching Trout potentially win in Beantown would be tough. It'd be good for Trout who deserves it more than anyone, but is that the team he really has to win with?