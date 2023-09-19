3 nightmare spots Mike Trout could end up in a trade
Any of these destinations would be brutal.
3) Mike Trout in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform is something that would make all LA Angels fans cringe
I get that the Angels only play the Dodgers four times each season, and that this isn't a crazy rivalry also. The Dodgers have absolutely dominated the recent season series between these two teams, and play in the other league. Still, watching Trout remain in Southern California and wear a Dodgers uniform would just feel so wrong.
The Dodgers are a team that most of the industry feels will end up with Shohei Ohtani. The fit makes sense as Ohtani seems to love it out west and wants to win. What if Trout is the same way? He obviously enjoys it out west as he committed to play the rest of his career there, and we all know how badly Trout wants to win. If he were to ask out it'd be to go to a winning organization.
The Dodgers are a team with seemingly unlimited resources, and with veterans like Jason Heyward and David Peralta making up two-thirds of their outfield, the Dodgers would absolutely have room for Mike Trout. The Dodgers have the prospects, the money, and would seemingly check every box Trout wants.
The Dodgers would be a lesser evil than any team in the AL West or even the Red Sox thanks to the simple fact that they play in the NL, but again, watching Trout win in Los Angeles and not Anaheim would be so wrong.