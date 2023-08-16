3 offseason mistakes the Angels are paying for right now
If they didn't make these mistakes, the Angels would've been in a better spot than they're in
The Los Angeles Angels are in deep trouble. At 59-62 on the season, the Halos sit 13.5 games back of the first place Rangers and more concerningly, 8.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot.
The Angels were in and around a postseason spot for much of the season but a 3-11 record since the trade deadline has this team virtually out of postseason contention. The Angels have dealt with a bevy of injuries which have undoubtedly hurt them, but with the way they've played since the deadline has passed they don't deserve the benefit of the doubt.
The Angels had one of their best offseasons in a long time, bringing in solid contributors like Carlos Estevez, Matt Moore, and Brandon Drury to help them try and make the postseason for the first time since 2014. While solid, it's become abundantly clear that it wasn't good enough. The Angels are paying for some of the mistakes they made.
1) The LA Angels are paying the price for keeping Phil Nevin as manager
It's hard to blame anyone but Arte Moreno for this. Moreno was on his way to fulfilling many fans dreams by selling the team this past offseason, but he changed his mind at the last moment, giving the Angels no time to change anything. Moreno pulled the Angels off the market just weeks before Spring Training making them stuck with what they had personnel wise.
Phil Nevin took over as the interim manager last season when Joe Maddon was fired, and didn't show much to warrant having the interim tag removed. The complicated situation at the forefront of the organization made that decision to just leave Nevin in that spot for another year a lot easier, but it also put the Angels in a tough spot knowing how important this year was.
To the surprise of nobody, Nevin still has yet to prove himself as a worthy manager. Questionable decision-making, strange lineups, and uninspiring positivity, when this team is collapsing, are just some things that have fans calling for Nevin's job.
Assuming this Angels team fails to reach their goal of playing postseason baseball, it feels likely that the Angels will have a new manager in 2024. Unfortunately, that could be too little too late when it comes to Shohei Ohtani playing for that manager.