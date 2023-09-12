3 Phillies players the Angels should demand in a Mike Trout trade
The Phillies feel like the only somewhat-realistic fit for Mike Trout.
2) Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott
Another young MLB player should be on Perry Minasian's wishlist. Assuming Ohtani leaves and Trout wants out because of that, this should be the time the Angels focus on a rebuild. Acquiring a young player or two would help with that, and Bryson Stott would be a nice player to build around.
Stott started off slowly in his rookie year but finished strong, and has seen his success carry over into 2023. He's played every day at second base, missing just eight games all season, and has slashed .287/.335/.431 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI. He's tacked on 30 doubles and has stolen 28 bags in 30 tries.
Stott has been worth 3.7 fWAR this season which ranks third among all MLB second baseman, only behind Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve. He's doing this as a 25-year-old in just his second MLB season. Pretty impressive stuff.
The Angels do have Brandon Drury at second base for now, but Drury has the ability to play third base for when Anthony Rendon is on the IL, and the Angels could also look to trade him in an attempt to get even younger. Stott alongside Zach Neto in the middle infield would give the Angels one of the better young middle infields in the game.