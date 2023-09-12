3 Phillies players the Angels should demand in a Mike Trout trade
The Phillies feel like the only somewhat-realistic fit for Mike Trout.
3) Phillies prospect Mick Abel
Let's say the Phillies refuse to trade one of their young, controllable players. The Angels still have plenty of prospects to choose from. It's highly unlikely the Phillies would consider moving their top prospect Andrew Painter in a Trout trade even with him undergoing Tommy John Surgery, but I don't think it's an impossibility that Dave Dombrowski considers moving their second-best prospect in Mick Abel.
The right-hander has spent the entire season pitching for AA Reading and has had a decent year, posting a 4.21 ERA in 21 starts and 103.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 118 batters which is a very encouraging number, but the walks are quite high as well as he's issued 59 free passes (5.1 BB/9).
Abel has an electric fastball that ranges in the mid-upper 90's, and his best secondary pitch is a slider. Command can be an issue at times as he's walked at least two in 19 of his 21 starts, but if he's able to improve on that, there's a chance he can develop into the frontline starter the Angels have been missing. He certainly has the stuff for it.
Abel is just 22 years old and has stayed healthy throughout the entire season in AA. He's the Phillies number two prospect and is ranked 45th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. Trading your franchise icon for a prospect in return is certainly risky, but Abel's upside makes it a bit easier.