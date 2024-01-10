3 pitchers the Angels must sign with Shota Imanaga officially off the board
The Angels miss out on another starting pitcher as Shota Imanaga signs with the Cubs.
2) Marcus Stroman
You knew he'd be here. The Angels have been connected to Marcus Stroman numerous times and it feels like if they were to actually sign a frontline starting pitcher, he'd be the guy. While he certainly has question marks of his own, there are reasons to believe he'd be a good fit in Anaheim.
Stroman is a ground ball pitcher which should play well in a Ron Washington-led team. The Angels struggled defensively in 2023, but should improve under Washington who is known to get the most out of his teams defensively. With solid defenders like Zach Neto and Brandon Drury as well as potential improvement from Nolan Schanuel in his first full season, Stroman might thrive in Anaheim.
Another reason why this could work is because Perry Minasian already knows him from his days in Toronto. Minasian was a scout with the Jays when Stroman was drafted by the team, and could easily circle back and sign him.
Stroman as an ace isn't super exciting, but it's certainly an upgrade over what the Angels have. At worst, he's a guy who should give them 25 starts or so with a sub-4.00 ERA. With Stroman receiving little known interest on the open market, the Angels might be able to get him at decent value.