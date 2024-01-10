3 pitchers the Angels must sign with Shota Imanaga officially off the board
The Angels miss out on another starting pitcher as Shota Imanaga signs with the Cubs.
3) Hyun-Jin Ryu
Montgomery and Stroman should both receive fairly lucrative multi-year deals. If the Angels want to avoid multi-year commitments and only focus on improving this season, Hyun-Jin Ryu is a pitcher who makes a lot of sense.
The 36-year-old left-hander is what he is at this point. When he pitches, he's a reliable arm. The problem is, he just doesn't pitch enough. Ryu has made 30+ starts twice in his ten-year MLB career. He's combined to make just 17 starts in the last two seasons, making 11 of them this past season for Toronto. He had a solid 3.46 ERA in those starts, but again, he only made 11 appearances all season.
The Angels would be banking on Ryu finding a way to stay healthy for a year, making a low-risk high-reward move. If Ryu fails to stay healthy or sees a drop in production, he'll be gone after the year. If he's healthy and pitches well, the Angels suddenly have a really solid starter to help them win games, or be a good trade deadline piece for them to sell.
Angels fans will surely be disappointed if Ryu is the best pitcher they sign, but he's better than nothing. The Angels have to do something. Ryu is a pitcher that at the very least can be good.