3 players CTTP believes the Angels should target
David Hill of Call to the Pen here on FanSided listed three players the Los Angeles Angels should look to target this offseason.
He wrote about some of the team needs the Angels had and based the targets off of those needs.
He notes the potential sale of the club and the uncertainty regarding how much they'd be willing to spend.
CTTP's LA Angels potential FA targets: Ross Stripling
Ross Stripling is a guy who makes a lot of sense for the Angels to sign. They've had interest in him in the past and actually almost acquired him just a couple of offseasons ago.
The Dodgers had Stripling at the time the Angels were interested and they since shipped him off to Toronto where he had an up-and-down tenure. His 2021 campaign was not good but he was really good this past season.
Stripling went 10-4 with a 3.01 ERA in his 32 appearances (24 starts). While he's not a strikeout guy (7.4 K/9), he walked just 20 batters in 134.1 innings pitched (1.3 BB/9).
What makes Stripling such an interesting target is he has experience as a starter and as a reliever. With the Angels likely using a six-man rotation, Stripling makes a lot of sense as a back-end starter. If they decide to trim it down or give someone else a start, he can be useful out of the bullpen.
After the year he just had, I'd imagine Stripling will be looking to be a starter and I'd have no issue with the Angels having him be a fourth or fifth starter on a short-term deal. He's had success in the area before and is coming off of his best year. He's a veteran who won't cost an insane amount of money and makes a lot of sense for the Angels.