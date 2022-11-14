3 players CTTP believes the Angels should target
CTTP's LA Angels potential FA targets: Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga was the next target listed, and he too makes a lot of sense.
First and foremost, Shohei Ohtani is Japanese. As is Kodai Senga. If a Senga signing entices him to sign an extension to stay long-term, the deal is already worth it.
Of course, that should not be the only reason to sign someone, and there're plenty of reasons the Angels should be after Senga.
The right-hander features a strong four-pitch mix which includes a fastball that can reach triple digits and a wipeout slider.
Senga will be 30 years old on Opening Day. While he's not young, he's younger than most of the high-end arms on the market.
Since he hasn't pitched in the US we have no idea how good he will be in this league but that hasn't stopped the Angels before and shouldn't stop them here.
He has the stuff to be successful, the Angels just have to be willing to spend the money needed to sign him. There will be suitors lining up for him.