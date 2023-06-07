3 players the Angels could promote when Hunter Renfroe goes on the Paternity List
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe has been a player the Angels could rely on to play just about every day. The veteran has appeared in all but four games for the Halos this season and has been pretty much as advertised.
The Angels will have to prepare for a short time without their bopper as Renfroe is expected to head to the paternity list sometime in the very near future.
The Angels have three players I believe they should consider promoting to take Renfroe's spot.
1) LA Angels outfielder Jo Adell could take Hunter Renfroe's spot
This is pretty simple. Renfroe, an outfielder, is going to be heading to the Paternity List. A very logical solution would be replacing him with Adell, the only outfielder on the Angels 40-man roster who isn't currently in the majors.
Adell was once a prized player in the Angels organization, taken in the first round and deemed a blue chip prospect. Just about everything has gone wrong for Adell as the Major League level, but he's enjoying a really solid year for AAA Salt Lake.
Adell is slashing .278/.365/.593 with 18 home runs and 43 RBI. Adell's 18 home runs lead the PCL, and his 43 RBI rank sixth. He's been one of, if not the best power hitter in all of AAA.
A major improvement Adell has made is his ability to draw walks. Adell has drawn 26 walks this season which is already approaching his career high of 32 set back in 2018. His OBP is much higher than it usually is because he's finally drawing walks, but there's still one glaring concern.
Adell has struck out 71 times this season which also leads the PCL. When playing out of the thin air and against MLB pitching, it's easy to expect Adell to fall back into old habits and simply fail at hitting the ball.
The tools have always been there, but the strikeouts are a massive concern. I have no idea whether Adell will ever be successful or not at the MLB level, but eventually he's going to have to get a shot, whether it's with the Angels or another team. Giving him a couple of games to see what he can do while Renfroe is out might not be the worst idea.