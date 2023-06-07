3 players the Angels could promote when Hunter Renfroe goes on the Paternity List
3) LA Angels outfielder Brett Phillips could take Hunter Renfroe's spot
The Angels made the decision to keep Mickey Moniak around while Designating Brett Phillips for Assignment. Since going down to AAA, Phillips has just two hits in 23 at-bats. He's not a hitter and never will be. That's not why the Angels signed him.
The Angels can simply promote Phillips while Renfroe is out and commit to starting Taylor Ward in left, Mike Trout in center, and Mickey Moniak in right whether it's a righty or a lefty on the mound with a capable backup there in Brett Phillips.
If Jo Adell comes up, I'm not even sure they'd play him over any of the other three outfielders. Phillips isn't a guy who'd have to play. He can be avaiable for defense and to run if need be.
I'd be surprised if Phillips came back up since he's done nothing in AAA and the Angels don't feel comfortable starting Moniak against lefties, but I wouldn't rule it out. He's been here before and was fine in the role they carved out for him. It's not what I'd do, but the Angels liked him for a reason.