3 players the Angels should have signed last offseason who are now in the World Series
2) Tommy Pham
As it turns out, the Arizona Diamondbacks were not the team to sign Tommy Pham. The New York Mets did, and they wound up trading him to Arizona at the trade deadline. The Pham signing worked out wonderfully for New York as they were able to flip him for an interesting prospect, and it's worked well for Arizona as well as he's hit in the middle of their order for much of the postseason and has come up big when needed.
This season he slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. He tacked on 27 doubles and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries. He began the season as a reserve for the Mets but forced his way into the lineup regularly thanks to a hot bat, and wound up being a big trade target for many teams at the deadline.
Pham's production dropped off a bit after Arizona got him, but he's had some big postseason moments. Pham had a four-hit game against the Dodgers in the NLDS helping Arizona win the opener of that series, and then he hit a solo shot in Game 6 of the NLCS to give Arizona an early lead. This was a crucial blow to quiet the loud Citizens Bank Park crowd in an eventual Diamondbacks win.
More importantly with Pham, he wasn't a player who crumbled with runners in scoring position. In fact, his .784 OPS with runners in scoring position was nine points higher than his regular season mark.
Had the Angels inked Pham to the one-year deal the Mets got him for instead of trading for Hunter Renfroe who wound up being a below-average hitter and abysmal with runners in scoring position, maybe the Angels would've been a bit better. Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and Pham wasn't nearly as exciting of an acquisition as Renfroe was entering the year, but it's interesting to look back and wonder.