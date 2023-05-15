3 players the Angels should've promoted instead of Livan Soto
2) The LA Angels should have promoted Trey Cabbage over Livan Soto
What more can Trey Cabbage prove offensively? The slugger is slashing .301/.367/.603 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI. Yes, he does strike out a lot, but if the Angels are losing their cleanup hitter, wouldn't it make sense to promote someone with a bit of offensive firepower?
Livan Soto is a fine contact hitter, but he doesn't provide much offensively. We have no idea what Cabbage can do at the MLB level, but his power alone makes him much more of a threat than Soto.
Again, we go back to the first base issue. The Angels can play Cabbage at first base against righties until Jared Walsh is ready to return from his rehab assignment.
The only hitter the Angels have in the minors who can rival what Cabbage can do offensively power-wise is Jo Adell. Adell, as we all know, is an outfielder, and the Angels do not need another one of those. Cabbage can play the outfield, but has been used primarily as a first baseman. The fit makes much more sense.
Where is Soto going to play? I assume the Angels will have Gio Urshela at third, Zach Neto at short, Luis Rengifo at second, and Brandon Drury at first most of the time. Soto can plug in at third, short, and second, but he'd never play regularly over those guys. Cabbage on the other hand would be a great option against righties at first base and that'd allow the Angels to bench one of Drury, Rengifo, and Urshela. All three of those guys are better options against lefties anyway.
Sooner or later it'll be time to see what Cabbage can do. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work. I just have such low hopes for the role Soto will play on this team. While Cabbage is not on the 40-man roster, the Angels can simply move one of their injured relievers to the 60-day IL to open a spot.