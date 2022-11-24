3 players to be thankful for
Thanksgiving is here, and it's time to express our thanks. There hasn't been much to be thankful for in the last eight years for the Los Angeles Angels as they have missed the postseason every year but there have been some bright spots along the way.
The Angels have had an eventful offseason already, signing Tyler Anderson and trading for Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe. The Angels have address three issues already: starting pitching, infield depth, and a corner outfielder. There's still more work to be done but I'm thankful to Perry Minasian for improving the roster dramatically even before the Winter Meetings.
LA Angels player to be thankful for: Mike Trout
Mike Trout is the player Angels fans should be most thankful for. He has been the face of this franchise since his breakout in 2012. He's a Rookie of the Year, a ten-time all-star, a three-time MVP winner, and a nine-time Silver Slugger winner.
I am thankful for Mike Trout's commitment to the Angels even though they haven't done much to reward that commitment. He's signed through 2030 and should retire an Angel. I'm thankful to be able to watch him dominate at the plate every night and put on a show for the Angels faithful.
Trout has dealt with injuries in recent years but showed people why he's still one of, if not the best player in the game. He slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI. He played in only 119 games and didn't even have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title yet he still mashed 40 home runs and won a Silver Slugger.
I'm thankful for everything Mike Trout does on the field as well as off the field and in the community. He's the ultimate team player and I hope the Angels reward him with a playoff appearance in 2023.