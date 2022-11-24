3 players to be thankful for
LA Angels player to be thankful for: Patrick Sandoval
Patrick Sandoval is another player Angels fans should be thankful for. The story of the Angels for years has been their pitching. It was never enough to get them to the postseason. Now, times have changed.
The Angels were 25th in runs scored but were sixth in starting pitching ERA. Of course, Shohei Ohtani played a big role in that but he wasn't the only one.
Patrick Sandoval had a 2.91 ERA in 27 starts and 148.2 innings pitched. He still has things to work on in terms of his command and being more aggressive, but a 2.91 ERA for a full season is nothing to scoff at.
Even while walking too many, Sandoval constantly was able to get out of jams and keep the Angels in games. Hopefully, he can work on that issue and give the Angels more length, but there isn't much else to complain about here.
Sandoval is one of three young lefties in this rotation and in my opinion, has true top of the rotation potential. A 2.91 ERA through 27 starts is ace production. Sandoval is going to be their third starter this year after the Tyler Anderson signing.
I'm thankful the Angels were able to develop a young pitcher, something they've struggled to do for years. Hopefully he takes another step forward in the right direction in 2023.