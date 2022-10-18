3 players who still haven't earned a roster spot
2) Player who still hasn't earned a roster spot: Mickey Moniak
Mickey Moniak is in a very similar situation as Adell. He's a former top prospect that hasn't panned out at the big-league level at all. I expect Moniak and Adell to fight for a starting spot or bench spot but neither deserves to make the Opening Day roster in my eyes.
Moniak was the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Phillies. He was supposed to be their center fielder of the future and just never seemed to pan out.
Moniak finally had a good spring this past season and was slotted in as the Phillies' Opening Day center fielder this season. Unfortunately, he fractured his right hand after being hit by a pitch right before the season was going to start.
This knocked him out of action for over a month, and the outfielder didn't play his first big league game this season until May 30th.
At the time the Phillies were struggling and searching for a spark plug but Moniak struggled mightily. He had just six hits in 46 at-bats as a Phillie this season with only one extra-base hit (a double) and two RBI. He drew just three walks and struck out a whopping 25 times in 50 plate appearances.
Moniak was traded to the Halos by the Phillies at the deadline in exchange for Noah Syndergaard. I liked this trade for the Angels because Syndergaard was on a one-year deal so the Angels had to get something for him at the deadline and as a former number-one overall pick Moniak does have some upside.
Moniak homered in his second game as an Angel and had four hits in his first 14 at-bats, but then, he was hit by another pitch after trying to lay down a bunt and fractured his finger. He ended up missing another month of action.
Moniak slashed .174/.192/.326 in 47 September plate appearances and seemed to have lost all of the momentum he gained after the trade. He drew just one walk with 20 strikeouts in those at-bats.
Moniak is another guy who's shown some raw ability and might be a good player one day but strikes out way too much and doesn't get on base nearly enough.
I still like the trade the Angels made but if they want to compete, Moniak hasn't proven that he's ready to produce at this level quite yet.