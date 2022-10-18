3 players who still haven't earned a roster spot
3) Player who still hasn't earned a roster spot: Michael Stefanic
The Angels have a ton of middle infield depth. David Fletcher is on a long contract and is a great contact hitter and an elite defender when healthy. Luis Rengifo broke out this past season and hit 17 home runs for the Angels. Livan Soto hit .400 in 55 big league at-bats and was a real spark plug. I'd like to see him on the roster in some capacity even as a utility infielder.
With those three players healthy, there just isn't enough room for Michael Stefanic. The 26-year-old has shown a great ability to hit for average and get on base in the minors. He has a career .313/.396/.431 slash line in 322 minor league games. For him to make his way up the organizational depth chart and even make the big leagues after being undrafted is a remarkable feat.
Stefanic was given a chance to produce two separate times for the Angels and just didn't come through. He was called up on July 3rd and had seven hits in his first 18 at-bats. After that, he had no hits in 24 at-bats and was sent down. When called back up in September he had five hits in 19 at-bats but wasn't playing consistently.
Overall, he slashed .197/.279/.230 with no home runs or RBI. He had two doubles and drew five walks in 69 plate appearances.
Livan Soto is also a contact-oriented hitter who did produce in his limited sample. I'd expect Stefanic to come up at some point, but there're just too many infielders ahead of him on the depth chart for right now.