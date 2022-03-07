3 potential trades to fill LA Angels starting pitching need
No. 2 potential trade to fill LA Angels starting pitching need: Luis Castillo
The LA Angels are seen as the frontrunners for Luis Castillo, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman. This is notable because not only did Bowden report that the Halos are in on Castillo, but rumors had suggested that the Cincinnati Reds didn't want to give him up.
Heyman reporting what he did shows that the Reds must still indeed be willing to trade Castillo, which is huge for the Angels. Castillo is arguably the best starting pitcher considered on the block right now and he's young.
Reports suggest that it's going to take a package around Brandon Marsh to complete a deal for Castillo. If so, then the Angels shouldn't have to give up much more for Castillo.
The Reds would likely want a couple of starting pitching prospects in the Minors to try to fill the positional need after dealing Castillo. Hopefully, some projected mid-rotation starters in Landon Marceaux and Jack Kochanowicz (or less) would be enough if the Angels want to follow through with a deal for Castillo.