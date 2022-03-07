3 potential trades to fill LA Angels starting pitching need
No. 1 potential trade to fill LA Angels starting pitching need: Chris Bassitt
Chris Bassitt is the most ideal trade candidate of the LA Angels this offseason that has been rumored to be a possibility. Bowden also had the Angels going after him. He really does see the Angels as players in this expected A's fire sale.
Bassitt would cost a lot, and certainly more than just Marsh. They too would want some pitching compensation in addition to a stud prospect like Marsh. The Angels should not, and would not, be interested in dealing Reid Detmers or Bachman to a division rival, but they possibly could be open to trading their next-best pitching prospect in Ky Bush.
Bush has tremendous upside as a power pitcher, as he already can get up to 96 consistently at times and has great size and length at 6'6", 240 pounds. He's got a true beauty of a slider that also drops like a curveball. That movement is untouchable, and he's got a good fastball already too.
He very well could be enough to add on to a trade with Marsh for Bassitt, and the Halos might be interested in making that deal due to Bassitt playing his best baseball right now, and being able to help the Angels immediately. They may prefer to go after Bassitt, who can help them right now, over keeping Bush for the future. Bush isn't expected to be in the Big Leagues until 2024.
The Halos may try one of these trades, or something similar to acquire pitching that they've made clear is a priority for them. Pitching has held the team back for a long time now, but they have a chance this offseason to right the ship there.