3 prospects LA Angels can afford to trade this year
The LA Angels are going to need to be busy once this lockout ends if they want to contend in 2022. Pitching is still a major need on this roster--mostly in the starting rotation, but also in the bullpen as well. There's not a ton of trade bait in this organization, but trading may be the only way LA can improve this staff.
The Halos drafted nothing but pitchers in the 2021 MLB Draft--literally. The trade chips for the Angels to pick from in this farm system to trade should probably not be pitchers (except for one exception I will get to shortly). There are a few trade bait candidates in our current Major League outfield, but they may not move the needle on their own.
Regardless of whether Anaheim decides to make some trades after the lockout, or at the deadline, one thing that always goes well with other clubs when trading for Major League players is Minor Leaguers to package them with. Here's three prospects that can help the Angels seal the deal on some trades.
No. 3 prospect LA Angels can afford to trade this year: Ky Bush
Ky Bush is the only exception I have to the 'no Minor League pitchers in LA Angels trades' rule. That's because while he is a good enough prospect for teams to take interest in, he's not one of our sure-fire guys. The Halos would be foolish to try to trade Reid Detmers or Sam Bachman.
We know those guys are going to be studs. While our second-round pick from last year does have a killer slider that even appears as a curveball at times due to its strong north-and-south action, he's not a sure thing due to his other off-speed being a work in progress, and a walk problem resurfacing a bit in high A ball last year (3.8 BB/9).