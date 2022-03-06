3 prospects LA Angels can afford to trade this year
No. 2 prospect LA Angels can afford to trade this year: Arol Vera
Arol Vera is one of the top LA Angels prospects at the shortstop position, and he does have some upside to him. He's a tremendous fielder right now, and has a cannon. The issue, however, is that he isn't the fastest shortstop. While he is arguably the best defensive shortstop in the system right now, he may not continue to perform at that level if he slows down.
The Halos need a shortstop, so keeping Vera in the system would be nice. Considering that there still are two shortstop prospects better, however, Vera very well may not be all too needed. If there is a way to include him in a package for a young and high-impact starter, that should be pursued.