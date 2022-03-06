3 prospects LA Angels can afford to trade this year
No. 1 prospect LA Angels can afford to trade this year: Jordyn Adams
Jordyn Adams is arguably the best position playing prospect that the LA Angels have, and he plays a position that the Halos have a surplus at. The team doesn't need to keep another outfielder, and therefore can afford to trade Adams. There are a lot of teams that would be interested in him, and the Halos shouldn't be afraid to trade him.
Imagine the return they could get in a trade if they packaged Adams in the deal. Adams is trending up very much defensively, and is one of the fastest players in the Minors. There are many teams who would be interested in his services. The Angels outfield is already filled up with Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, Justin Upton, Jo Adell, and Taylor Ward, so many teams would likely need him more than the Halos.
While the Angels do have a poor farm system, there still are some guys who can help the Angels make some deals. While each of these players have potential, the demand for stellar pitching on the Angels is as high as it can get. If they can find any ways to acquire young, high-level pitching, they need to follow through with it.