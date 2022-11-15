3 prospects the Angels might protect from the Rule 5 Draft
The Los Angeles Angels currently have 40 players on their 40-man roster but can and probably will DFA a couple.
With the Rule 5 Draft coming soon, 40-man rosters are due today at 3pm PT. Prospects who are eligible for the draft have to be added to the 40-man roster or else they will be exposed to the draft.
In a weak farm system, the Angels cannot afford to lose any prospects. Here are three they might add to the roster.
1) Jeremiah Jackson might be added to the 40-man roster.
The 13th ranked prospect in the Angels system is Rule-5 eligible. He struggled in AA slashing .215/.308/.404 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI in 87 games. He also had just a .552 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.
Jeremiah Jackson is clearly not MLB-ready but a team might want to pick him up just for his potential. The Angels can probably get away with not putting him on the roster, but it's still a minor risk.
2) Jordyn Adams might be added to the 40-man roster.
Jordyn Adams is another player who is probably not MLB-ready but has shown flashes of potential and a team might be willing to scoop him up. He's the 21st-ranked prospect in the Angels system according to MLB.com and is expected to be MLB-ready sometime this season.
Adams had just a .685 OPS in 62 games in AA but with his ETA being soon, it wouldn't be super shocking to see the Angels protect him. They could always DFA someone like Andrew Velazquez who shouldn't be on this team next season regardless.
3) Kolton Ingram might be added to the 40-man roster.
Kolton Ingram is a lesser-known name in the Angels system. He is not in the top-30 for Angels prospects but is the most MLB-ready of the three names listed. I think Ingram is the most likely name to be picked up of the three listed here.
Ingram is a southpaw bullpen arm who posted a 2.67 ERA in 50 appearances for AA. He showed a consistent ability to record more than three outs in an outing and he even recorded up to seven outs once. He spent some time as the closer in Rocket City and had ten saves.
He struck out 10.8 batters per nine while walking just 2.5. Do I expect him to get picked? No, but Ingram is a name we could see protected just because of the lack of depth in this Angels system and bullpen.