3 prospects the Angels should be happy they held on to at the deadline
3) The LA Angels should be happy they held onto Caden Dana at the trade deadline
Landon Marceaux, Coleman Crow, Connor Van Scoyoc, Ky Bush, Jake Madden, and Mason Albright are all pitching prospects that the Angels moved at the deadline to try and upgrade the current roster.
Trading away pitching prospects is something the Angels could afford to do thanks to their all-pitching draft of 2021, and of the guys moved, none of them with maybe the exception of Ky Bush project to be anything other than back-end starters at best.
While they could afford it, that doesn't mean trading away six pitching prospects doesn't hurt. With Bush gone, Caden Dana is the best pitching prospect in the Angels system, and it isn't particularly close.
The 19-year-old dominated Single-A before being promoted to A+ Tri-City. Pitching at an advanced level, Dana has still found success. His ERA is at 4.22 but he's struck out 12.0 batters per nine and has allowed just three home runs in 53.1 innings pitched. He walks too many, but Dana's stuff is solid. If he can ever control it, who knows what his potential is?
Dana won't factor into the MLB equation for a couple of years but has the potential to be a rotation piece of the future or a good trade chip if the Angels choose to go in that direction. For now, it'll be fun to continue to watch him develop.