3 questions Los Angeles Angels need answered heading into Spring Training
2) What's the LA Angels plan with all of their infielders?
The Angels had a serious depth issue last season and once injuries occurred, they were stuck playing Minor League-caliber hitters every day. As much as people want to blame the pitching or the bullpen, the offense was the reason the Angels collapsed.
Because of this, the Angels brought in Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury to provide stability and depth to a part of the team that really needed it. Now, the Angels have six infielders for four spots. What's the plan?
I believe only one player has a solidified starting spot, and that's Anthony Rendon at third base. Rendon, when healthy, will play third base most of the time. He should get more days off to keep him fresh and healthy, but as long as he's healthy he will be at the hot corner.
Jared Walsh should play across the diamond at first base against right handed pitchers. He could also see time in the outfield as Phil Nevin said. This would open at-bats for players like Urshela, Drury, Rengifo, and maybe even Anthony Rendon at first base.
The middle infield is when things get a little tricky. I think Drury should be the Opening Day second baseman unless he has a horrid Spring Training, but again, there are many viable options.
David Fletcher being the only reliable defender at shortstop makes him hard to sit but his bat makes him hard to play. Shortstop and playing time for all of these infielders as a whole are questions that will need to be answered this spring.