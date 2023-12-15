3 quotes from Shohei Ohtani's press conference that will frustrate Angels fans
Shohei Ohtani was introduced for the first time as a Los Angeles Dodger.
3) The Angels had their chance and let him go
This one doesn't come from Shohei Ohtani himself, but instead his agent, Nez Balelo. The Angels were rumored to be one of the finalists throughout the process, and Balelo essentially confirms that with this whole dialogue brought to us by Sam Blum of The Athletic.
The Angels and Ohtani's camp were in constant contact throughout this process. Shohei at least had some level of interest in returning to even allow the Angels to speak to him, yet it seems like the interest from the Angels had a limit.
When asked point blank if money was the deciding factor, Balelo wouldn't reveal the answer, but reitterated that discussions were had. Often times when an agent won't reveal if money was the deciding factor, it sounds like it was. Sure, it's hard to blame Moreno for not committing to $700 million for one player, but when the contract is structured the way Ohtani wanted it with most of it deferred, that makes it frustrating for Angels fans to hear.
Shohei was interested in coming back to an extent, but the Angels said thanks but no thanks. Moreno could've easily brought him back and sold the team before the big payments would've had to be made. Instead, he let him go. The Angels refused to trade him at the deadline and appeared to have let money be the deciding factor as if they had no idea where these negotiations were going to go. Just some more Arte Moreno incompetence at its finest.