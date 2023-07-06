3 reasons for Angels fans to panic following embarrassing sweep vs. Padres
An embarrassing sweep against the struggling Padres is the last outcome that should have taken place
3) The LA Angels schedule doesn't get any easier
The unfortunate reality of getting swept by the Padres is San Diego was one of the easier opponents in what's a daunting month of July for the Angels. After this, they head to Los Angeles to face a Dodgers team that swept them in Anaheim when they were a lot healthier. The Angels were shut out in the 18 innings they played against the Dodgers, and that's when they had entered the series playing really well.
The all-star break comes at the perfect time for this beleaguered team, but after the break, things don't get any easier. Two prime Wild Card teams in the Astros and Yankees await in Anaheim. The Angels lost both series they've played against Houston this season and lost the lone series they played against the Bronx Bombers. Again, these happened when the Angels were mostly healthy.
The Astros don't have Yordan Alvarez and the Yankees don't have Aaron Judge, both teams are beatable, but they're not easy wins by any means.
The Halos get a little relief with back-to-back series against the Pirates and Tigers, but then end the month against the Blue Jays and Braves on the road. The Jays are another team fighting for a playoff spot and are ahead of the Angels, while the Braves have looked like the best team in baseball for much of the season, especially of late.
The Padres were eight games under .500. Only the Tigers who are currently 11 under are worse than that of all of the teams the Angels play this month. Only one, the Pirates, are under .500. The ask for this Angels team playing with the pressure of potentially losing Shohei Ohtani in just a matter of weeks and breaking a long playoff drought for a hungry fanbase, is through the roof.