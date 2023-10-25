3 reasons the Angels will be significantly better in 2024
It can't get much worse, can it?
2) Angels young players should continue to show improvement
This Angels roster is littered with young talent that showed they can be considered future pieces of this roster.
Zach Neto opened some eyes this season with his offense, defense, and hustle. There are reasons this Angels team went 43-41 with him and 30-48 without him. Neto was a rare example of an Angels player who seemed very capable of hitting in the clutch, and also seemed to make every routine play.
Logan O'Hoppe is a catcher that can hit and defend. He was one of the Angels best power bats in the month of April, and was the team's best power bat in September. Those were the only two months in which he was fully healthy. There're always things he can be working on but O'Hoppe is another young, gritty player that showed immense potential and should continue to grow.
Mickey Moniak rose to the spotlight for the Angels this season, going from a minor leaguer to a player they couldn't take out of the lineup against right-handed pitching. What if Moniak can strikeout less and learn to hit left-handed pitching? Those can be pretty huge developments. What if Nolan Schanuel can develop some power to pair with his elite on-base ability? What if Jo Adell finally shows he belongs at the big league level.
On the pitching side there're plenty of young players to be excited about. Reid Detmers is still just 24 years old and saw a major uptick in his strikeouts. What if that continues? Patrick Sandoval took a step back in 2023 but he's only 26 and has been great before. The bullpen is stacked with young arms in Jose Soriano, Ben Joyce, and Sam Bachman all who appear capable to take another step thanks to their electric stuff.
Obviously, not every young player is going to develop as quickly as you'd like. However, the Angels appear to have several young guys who have given you no reason to believe they can't be even better than they were in 2022. If that's the case, why can't this team be much better?