3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Angels
2) Reason to be excited about the 2023 Angels: The young rotation
The Angels have a very young rotation with some arms we should be really excited about. Of course, Shohei Ohtani leads the way as the young ace of this staff but as mentioned prior, his future is uncertain. Even with that, the Angels have some quality young arms that you should be excited to watch develop.
Patrick Sandoval has turned into a possible frontline starter with the season he had in 2022. He had a 2.91 ERA in 27 starts. He had a 3.09 FIP which suggests the ERA wasn't a fluke.
Sandoval allowed a lot of base runners as he surrendered 8.6 H/9 and walked 3.6/9. Those numbers are too high, especially the walks. However, he did a great job at limiting the long ball, as he allowed just eight home runs in 148.2 innings pitched (0.5 HR/9). This allowed Sandoval to limit the big inning which is always crucial for a starting pitcher. At 26 years old, his future is very bright.
The second southpaw Angels fans should be excited about is Reid Detmers. The 23-year-old made 25 starts for the Halos in 2022. He had some great ones including a no-hitter and some bad ones. Detmers' performance in the second half is what should give Angels fans lots of optimism.
Detmers went 5-3 with a 3.36 second-half ERA in 11 starts. His strikeouts ballooned from 7.3/9 in the first half to 9.9/9 in the second half. After allowing 11 home runs in 70 first-half innings, he allowed just two longballs in 59 innings in the second half.
Detmers can build off of a strong second half and hopefully entrench himself in the middle of the Angels rotation for years to come.
Jose Suarez is the third southpaw the Angels fans should be excited about. He's another guy who settled in quite nicely in the second half after a shaky first half. Suarez had a 5.60 first-half ERA and that dropped down to 2.81 in the second half.
Suarez averaged nearly six innings per start in the second half and was consistently great. He allowed more than three runs in just one start after the all-star break.
The 24 year old should only improve as he gets comfortable in the rotation.
The Angels have those three young quality lefties in the middle of their rotation that they can enjoy watching grow into even better pitchers.