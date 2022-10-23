3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Angels
3) Reason to be excited about the 2023 Angels: The offense should be much improved
The 2022 Angels were 25th in runs scored. They were in the bottom half in baseball in runs scored during Jeremy Reed's tenure as hitting coach. The Angels will have a new hitting coach in 2023 and should hopefully have better results.
While I believe the Angels could've had a better hitting coach, it's unfair to pin all of the Angels' struggles offensively on Reed. The Angels dealt with a bevy of injuries to their position players which made them use guys like Andrew Velazquez and Matt Duffy much more than they should have.
Guys like Jared Walsh and Max Stassi took massive steps back offensively, while Anthony Rendon missed most of the season with injury.
I expect better health and a big Walsh bounce-back in 2023. If that happens, this offense should be better.
The Angels have several young players who can potentially break out as well. Logan O'Hoppe is the top prospect in the Angels system and projects as a great hitter. If he wins the catcher job he has a chance to make a big impact.
Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak haven't panned out offensively in the bigs but they're still young and have plenty of raw talent. Maybe with a new hitting coach they'll strike out less and produce better results.
The Angels do have a hole in the outfield that they can fill in free agency or via trade.
I believe this Angels offense led by Trout and hopefully Ohtani will be much improved. At least it can't get much worse.