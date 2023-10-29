3 reasons why Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the Angels
It's not all bad in Anaheim.
Shohei Ohtani should re-sign with the LA Angels and become the greatest player in franchise history
The Angels can pitch becoming the greatest player in franchise history to Shohei Ohtani. He'd have a lot of work to do to overtake Mike Trout, but doesn't it mean something to see your name at the top of virtually every statistic? With Ohtani also pitching, he can become the greatest hitter and pitcher in the history of this franchise.
Let's say Ohtani inks a ten-year deal to remain an Angel. If he can stay relatively healthy and be the superstar he is for four or five years of the deal before his gradual decline, he can find his way at the top of virtually every statistic. He's that good.
If Ohtani were to go to a storied franchise like the Dodgers or Red Sox he'd be the best current player, but he wouldn't be anywhere close to the likes of Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, or David Ortiz.
Loyalty presumably means something to Shohei, and becoming the best player of the only MLB franchise he's ever known would also likely mean something. Whether it's enough to convince him to stay remains to be seen, but Ohtani having a statue outside of Angel Stadium or watching his number get retired are only a couple of things the Angels can give him that other teams just can't guarantee quite yet.