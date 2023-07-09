3 reasons why the Angels ended the first half under .500
Things have taken an ugly turn for the Los Angeles Angels as they fall under .500 at the midway point
2) The LA Angels are under .500 at the all-star break because of the winnable games they've blown
Even when the Angels had pockets of games in which they played some good baseball, there were always the games that they should've had but didn't. They were overshadowed because the team was over .500, but now that they're not, it's easier to see how crucial those games were now.
On April 9, the Angels had a 6-0 lead against the Blue Jays through five before allowing ten runs combined in the sixth and seventh. They came back with one in the eighth and three in the ninth only to allow two in the top of the tenth and lose in extras.
Less than a week later in Boston, the Angels had a 7-6 lead before falling 9-7. Two runs scored thanks in large part to two catchers interferences committed by Matt Thaiss. Mental mistakes cost the Angels that win.
On May 13, the Angels had a 6-2 lead in Cleveland before allowing a six-run eighth and falling 8-6. This was the loss that finally got Ryan Tepera DFA'd.
Who can forget the 8-2 lead the Angels had in Kansas City in the seventh inning with the Royals in the midst of a long losing streak before blowing that lead and falling in extra innings?
These are just four examples of ugly losses the Angels have endured. There are many more examples of winnable games they've let get away. Their record would look a whole lot better had these inexcusable losses not taken place. Each team has some, but the Angels have had far too many.