3 reasons why the Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow, 1 reason they should
Should the Angels make this trade?
The Los Angeles Angels should be doing anything in their power to upgrade the starting rotation. The best case scenario is the team finding a way to convince one of the top free agents to join the Angels. Pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell would make this rotation improve exponentially while the Angels wouldn't have to touch their farm system.
The issue with signing a top free agent is that the contract length and amount will be hefty. For a team that's been burnt with so many brutal contracts over the years, it makes sense for the Angels to want to avoid the top of the market.
If the Angels don't want to pursue an ace in free agency, trades could be an option. The problem is, the team doesn't have the prospect capital to be in on some of the best pitchers available. The team, however, does have enough to land a guy like Tyler Glasnow, who the Rays are reportedly shopping heavily.
MLB Trade Rumors links the Angels and 11 other teams to the Rays starting pitcher. As exciting as it would be to land a pitcher of Glasnow's caliber, there are more reasons to say they should pass.
LA Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow because of his injury history
The biggest reason the Angels (and any other team) would have any reservations of trading for a pitcher as good as Tyler Glasnow is his injury history. It's extensive, and absolutely cause for concern.
The right-hander set career bests this past season in starts (21) and innings pitched (120). Glasnow has been in the league for parts of eight seasons now, and this wasn't just the first time he made over 20 starts in a season, it was the first time he made over 15.
Injuries have absolutely decimated the Angels in recent years, including this past season. Only two players from the 2023 Opening Day roster lasted the entire year. Everyone else was either on the IL, traded, or sent down. This team that already has glaring injury concerns taking a big swing on a pitcher that you pretty much know will miss at least a bit of time is a risk probably not worth taking.