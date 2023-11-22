3 reasons why the Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow, 1 reason they should
Should the Angels make this trade?
LA Angels should not trade for Tyler Glasnow because he's on an expiring contract
Glasnow is entering the final year of team control with the Rays. He's set to make $25 million this season before hitting unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024 season.
The Angels are a team trying to compete, but realistically speaking, they've got minimal to no shot at being a playoff team in 2024. Sure, they've got some nice young pieces to maybe help get them there in the future, but this is a team that won 73 games last season and could very well lose Shohei Ohtani.
Making a trade for Glasnow, a pitcher with only one year he'd be guaranteed to be with the club, means they'd be practically postseason or bust. This Angels team is not just Tyler Glasnow away from making it to the playoffs.
The Angels could still make the trade and potentially even extend him the qualifying offer if he pitches well enough so they wouldn't lose him for nothing, but again, it'd be quite risky to make this kind of move for a pitcher with one year on his deal for a team with just a puncher's chance at truly being competitive. In an ideal world, the Angels would pursue an arm with more team control.